Cold and Showery

Happy Friday! This morning is colder than the last, so our early rain showers will potentially bring snow fall to the valley floor. Once the sun rises, showers will continue on and off through the whole day. More intruding cold air and constant cloud coverage will bring todays temperatures lower than yesterday with mid 40's at the hottest point of the day. A slight chance for thunderstorms is present all day with the highest likelihood on the coast. Additionally, the winter weather continues in the mountains today. Be weary of travel over the passes.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield