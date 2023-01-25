Cold expected next week along with snow showers in the lower elevations

We have one more day (Thursday), with dense morning fog in the valleys and sunshine along the coast.
High pressure shifts off to the west Friday, allowing for a weak disturbance to slide on through. This system will bring a few showers to the area.
Behind the aforementioned system, is something called a "backdoor cold front." This is exactly what it sounds like, a cold front that comes in from the opposite direction. Behind the front, is some of our coldest air of the winter so far.
Temperatures will begin dropping Saturday night, with the coldest nights being Monday night and Tuesday night.
There has been some chatter about the possibility of low elevation snow, and yes the rumors are true. However, this is nothing that will cause travel headaches. As of now, amounts would be a trace-0.5".
Saturday we expect showers, which will transition to more of a rain/snow mix Saturday night. Then on Sunday, there will be a slight chance of snow in the morning, with sunny skies returning to the area Sunday afternoon and Monday.