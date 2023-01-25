 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds is expected.

* WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon, Central Coast Range
of Western Oregon, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette
Valley, Northern Oregon Cascade Foothills and Cascade
Foothills in Lane County.

* WHEN...Until 11 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.

State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Seas 7 to 10 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20
kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Cold expected next week along with snow showers in the lower elevations

We have one more day (Thursday), with dense morning fog in the valleys and sunshine along the coast.

High pressure shifts off to the west Friday, allowing for a weak disturbance to slide on through. This system will bring a few showers to the area.

Behind the aforementioned system, is something called a "backdoor cold front." This is exactly what it sounds like, a cold front that comes in from the opposite direction. Behind the front, is some of our coldest air of the winter so far.

Temperatures will begin dropping Saturday night, with the coldest nights being Monday night and Tuesday night.

There has been some chatter about the possibility of low elevation snow, and yes the rumors are true. However, this is nothing that will cause travel headaches. As of now, amounts would be a trace-0.5".

Saturday we expect showers, which will transition to more of a rain/snow mix Saturday night. Then on Sunday, there will be a slight chance of snow in the morning, with sunny skies returning to the area Sunday afternoon and Monday.

 

Recommended for you