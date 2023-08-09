Cold Front, Staying Warm

Good Morning. Today, the PNW is overtaken by a weak cold front. So, this morning will be cloudy and gray inland with fog on the Coast. The cold front will slightly drag temperatures down, but we will still hit the mid to high 80's with the Coast touching into the low 70's. The clouds will mostly clear by the late afternoon. With the arrival of the cold front, winds will shift from South to North, but speeds will remain low. Following today's cold front event, another huge pressure ridge is still set to continue raising temps through early next week with triple digits remaining a possibility.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield