Cold front will bring a passing shower Friday

Good Thursday afternoon!
A cold front will pass through the area tomorrow, bringing clouds, cooler temps, and a possible shower.
New model guidance has come out today, suggesting a robust upper-level low will dip down from the Gulf of Alaska this weekend, bringing a chance of rain. The axis of heaviest rain will occur in northern California, where over an inch could fall. Meanwhile, it looks like southern Oregon will get some measurable rainfall, however, the further north you head, the probability of rain diminishes. Here in the Willamette Valley, it'll be rather dry the entire weekend. I do expect a shower or two in the valley, but it'll last only 20-30 minutes, then things will dry up. The Umpqua Basin stands a much better chance of measurable rain.
The timing will be for Saturday afternoon/night. There may be a lingering sprinkle before 9 am Sunday, but most of the moisture should be long gone by that time.
As the aforementioned weather system travels northeast, it looks like the Cascades and high desert could be in for round two of rain next week.
Long term, our model data is indicating that by the end of next week (September 24-30th time frame), there is the possibility of a return to the lower to middle 80s under sunny skies.