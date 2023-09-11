Cold Fronts, Clouds, Warming Trend

Good Morning. A cold front has started descending into our area as of yesterday but didn't quite make it. Today, it will continue its push and bring below average temps along with cloudier skies. The morning begins relatively cloud free, but around sunrise, the sky will be overtaken with grey. On the Coast and the Coastal range, a slight chance of rain will develop for today, but if rain falls, it won't be much. This morning also starts out with some South winds, so a layer of smoke could be noticeable around the morning, but will be pushed out by the incoming cold front. Today's temps will be around the high 70's inland and will be the lowest of the week. The Coast should reach about 70 today. A steep warming trend locks in around Wednesday and shoots our inland temps into the mid 90's by Friday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield