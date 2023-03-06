Cold Precipitation

Good Morning. Today will look winterlike again with precipitation starting in the morning and some possible snow before noon. For the Coast, expect showers on and off all day. To our far Northwest, a large scale storm is pulling moisture into our area from the South as its center rotates counter clockwise. Winds will be consistent but low. Expect temperatures into the mid to upper 40's for all regions with the morning low dropping into the low 30's everywhere except for the Coast.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield