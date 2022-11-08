Coldest weather of Autumn will arrive tonight

Good evening,
Our storm system will depart to our south, and the winds will start turning from the northeast. These easterly winds, will lower the humidity, which will allow nightly low temperatures to get colder.
As the winds turn calm, and the skies clear, the temperatures will drop to 28-32° area wide. This means a freeze is likely for parts of the area. Any plants should be covered up or brought inside.
Look for a combination of fog and frost the next couple of mornings, with decreasing clouds later in the day.
The models are indicating our next chance of rain will arrive Saturday, but this is a very weak storm, and unimpressive to say the least.
Sunday through Tuesday of next week look dry.