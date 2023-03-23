Coldfront System

 Skip to main content
...LOW ELEVATION SNOW POSSIBLE LATE TONIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY
MORNING...

A strong cold front will usher unseasonably cold air into
southwest Washington and northwest Oregon later today, with the
cold air likely to linger well into the upcoming weekend. Snow
levels will lower dramatically with the cold front, falling to
around 1000 feet or possibly lower by Friday morning.

Accumulating snow is possible at any elevation beginning late
tonight or early Friday morning. However, the chances of receiving
1 inch or more of snow remain around 20 to 30 percent for any
given location in the interior lowlands. This includes the Greater
Portland and Vancouver area, Kelso, Salem, Albany, Corvallis, and
the Eugene metro area. Chances are slightly higher in the
Columbia Gorge, where showers will be most numerous.

Snow will be most likely to accumulate during the late night and
early morning hours, when ground temperatures are the coolest.
Temperatures are expected to gradually moderate beginning Sunday,
ending the potential for lowland snow.

Good Morning. Today is exciting. A cold front looms right off of our coast and will be passing over through today. That is our main weather maker. Frontal passage today will bring dropping temperatures, a brief period of heavy breezes, and rainfall. After the front passes, rain showers will persist, and potentially transform into snow or other winter precipitation. In the passes, expect heavy snowfall today and even heavier snowfall tonight. Todays temperatures will reflect the arrival of a cold front, most areas will struggle to approach 50 degrees. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

