Coldfront System

Good Morning. Today is exciting. A cold front looms right off of our coast and will be passing over through today. That is our main weather maker. Frontal passage today will bring dropping temperatures, a brief period of heavy breezes, and rainfall. After the front passes, rain showers will persist, and potentially transform into snow or other winter precipitation. In the passes, expect heavy snowfall today and even heavier snowfall tonight. Todays temperatures will reflect the arrival of a cold front, most areas will struggle to approach 50 degrees.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield