Comfortable rest of week, then a heat wave next week

Temperatures stay near, or slightly below normal through the rest of the week, then forecast models indicate the possibility of a heat wave next week
The monsoonal thunderstorms will shift to the east, and stay across Idaho and Nevada, and shouldn't affect us over the next week.
Expect thick cloud cover along the coast through Saturday, with fewer clouds Sunday through Wednesday of next week.
The fire danger remains high across all sections of the viewing area, and the fire danger is extreme in central Oregon.