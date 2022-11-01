Consistent Showers and Cooling Temperatures

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale Force today. * WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out 60 NM. * WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today, becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&