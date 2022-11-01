 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING HAS BEEN REPLACED BY A SMALL CRAFT
ADVISORY, NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 10 to 14 ft at 14 seconds. Squally showers and
isolated thunderstorms may produce outflow gusts of up to Gale
Force today.

* WHERE...Oregon coastal waters from Cape Falcon to Florence out
60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...NE winds 5 to 15 kt early today,
becoming NW 10 to 15 kt with gusts to 20 kt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Consistent Showers and Cooling Temperatures

  • 0

Happy first day of November. You should be waking up to significant rainfall, especially if you are in Douglas or Coos county. Yesterdays cold front is making its final passage southeast across our area. After heavy rainfall this morning, expect for temperatures to plummet as cool air fills in behind the front. A potential gap in rainfall could manifest around 11am-12pm, but will not last.  Following the cool down, rainfall should become more showery into the night. Todays temperatures should stay between the mid 40's to 50 degrees all around. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

