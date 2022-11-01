Consistent Showers and Cooling Temperatures

Happy first day of November. You should be waking up to significant rainfall, especially if you are in Douglas or Coos county. Yesterdays cold front is making its final passage southeast across our area. After heavy rainfall this morning, expect for temperatures to plummet as cool air fills in behind the front. A potential gap in rainfall could manifest around 11am-12pm, but will not last. Following the cool down, rainfall should become more showery into the night. Todays temperatures should stay between the mid 40's to 50 degrees all around.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield