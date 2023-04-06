Constantly Wet

Good Morning. Today's weather will be dictated by two separate weather fronts. The first is a warm front which is currently overhead. Thus this morning will have consistent rain which will transition into frequent showers by the late morning. Showers will persist through the afternoon before the second front arrives. The second front is a cold front and will bring heavy and consistent rainfall in addition to blustery conditions and snow over the mountains. In short, today is going to be very wet, but should be warmer than the last few.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield