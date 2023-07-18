Continued sunshine all week

High pressure will deliver an endless supply of sunny and hot days for the foreseeable future. As of now, the hottest day will be tomorrow, with valleys reaching 95°.
An offshore flow kept the coast sunny today, but tonight we may see some patchy low clouds return. The marine layer will be much thicker Thursday and Friday as onshore winds return. Some of the low clouds may sneak through the gaps in the Coast Range and reach the valley.
Gusty winds and low humidity is expected each and every afternoon moving forward, which means the fire danger will remain high.