Cool and Dry

Good Morning. This morning should have temperatures around 40 degrees for all areas. Last night's rainy skies locked in some overnight heat. Winds should remain calm, but fog will be a non issue. Although a bought of extremely cold air is on the way tomorrow, that shouldn't affect todays temperatures until late tonight. Today won't see any rain, but skies should remain gray for most of the day, save for a few hours around the early afternoon. Expect temperatures today to hit the mid to high 40's for the Valley and Basin while the Coast hits around 50.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield