...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to
the ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions
could impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday
morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

Cool and Dry

Good Morning. This morning should have temperatures around 40 degrees for all areas. Last night's rainy skies locked in some overnight heat. Winds should remain calm, but fog will be a non issue. Although a bought of extremely cold air is on the way tomorrow, that shouldn't affect todays temperatures until late tonight. Today won't see any rain, but skies should remain gray for most of the day, save for a few hours around the early afternoon. Expect temperatures today to hit the mid to high 40's for the Valley and Basin while the Coast hits around 50. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

