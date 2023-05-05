Cool, cloudy, along with spotty showers this weekend

Here's a look at your weekend forecast.
Expect cloudy skies both Saturday and Sunday along with a few peeks of sunshine. A shower is possible on either day, but we don't expect heavy or widespread rainfall.
Our next best chance of steady rain will happen Monday as a weak disturbance pushes through the region.
By Tuesday, however, a strong and persistent ridge of high pressure will form, which will deliver several days of sunny and warm weather. By next weekend, forecast models are consistent at suggesting temperatures will surge into the 80s for the interior lowlands.