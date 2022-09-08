Cool Down Expected Thursday

Good morning,
After a weaker boundary pushed through Wednesday across the area, dropping rain and isolated lightning strikes, we'll see calmer conditions today. Behind the boundary, much cooler air is settling in and day-time highs this afternoon will stay in the low to mid-80s. Close to average for this time of year (81°).
By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build well into the PNW, setting up easterly winds over the Cascades. An easterly wind event is forecast to take place Friday and Saturday, which will bring downsloping winds and warmer temperatures for western Oregon. Inland valleys will remain close to the triple digits, and the coast will see temperatures in the 80s Friday.
The only caveat I see going into Friday and Saturday is the amount of smoke we will see from the Cedar Creek Fire. With a strong easterly push, thick smoke will bring bad air quality, but it may also keep us a couple degree cooler than originally thought.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek