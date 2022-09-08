 Skip to main content
...MODERATE TO STRONG WIND AND LOW HUMIDITY EXPECTED FRIDAY NIGHT
THROUGH SATURDAY...

.A strong area of low pressure will bring an increased chance for
moderate to strong east wind with critically dry conditions
beginning as early as late Thursday night in the Oregon Cascades
and persisting well into Saturday.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM FRIDAY TO 11 PM PDT
SATURDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 602, 603, 604, 665, AND 667...

The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag
Warning for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect
from 11 AM Friday to 11 PM PDT Saturday. The Fire Weather Watch
is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Oregon, Fire Weather Zone 602 North Oregon
Coast Range, Fire Weather Zone 603 East Slopes of the Central
Oregon Coast Range and Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette
Valley. In Washington, Fire Weather Zone 665 East Willapa
Hills and Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* WINDS...Northeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. East
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph can be expected near the
west end of the Columbia Gorge and Oregon Coast Range ridges.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent.

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid fire spread
which may threaten life and property. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Cool Down Expected Thursday

Good morning, 

After a weaker boundary pushed through Wednesday across the area, dropping rain and isolated lightning strikes, we'll see calmer conditions today. Behind the boundary, much cooler air is settling in and day-time highs this afternoon will stay in the low to mid-80s. Close to average for this time of year (81°). 

By Friday and Saturday, high pressure will build well into the PNW, setting up easterly winds over the Cascades. An easterly wind event is forecast to take place Friday and Saturday, which will bring downsloping winds and warmer temperatures for western Oregon. Inland valleys will remain close to the triple digits, and the coast will see temperatures in the 80s Friday. 

The only caveat I see going into Friday and Saturday is the amount of smoke we will see from the Cedar Creek Fire. With a strong easterly push, thick smoke will bring bad air quality, but it may also keep us a couple degree cooler than originally thought. 

-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek 

 

