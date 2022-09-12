Cooler and cloudy pattern ahead

Good Monday morning, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
After a hot and smoky week last week, Mother Nature will throw us a curve ball these next few days, by offering more of a typical late September / early October type of pattern.
Onshore flow will keep us cooler and cloudy every morning, with gradual clearing later on in the day.
The calm winds and higher humidity will keep the fire danger lower. Plus, onshore winds will keep smoke from the Cedar Creek Fire east of us.
The likelihood of rain increases this weekend too, as a robust trough of low-pressure digs in across the Gulf of Alaska. This is an impressive feature for this early in the fall, but it looks like there will be enough upper-level support to trigger some rain across the area.
It looks as if temperatures will remain well below average through the next week or so.