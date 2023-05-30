Cooler and seasonable Wednesday

Good evening, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Here's a quick look at your forecast for the next few days.
Expect some low clouds in the morning, followed by sunshine during the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonable Wednesday, with highs around 70°.
High pressure re-strengthens Thursday, which means expect a lot of sunshine, along with much warmer weather.
It should be noted, today is day 21 without measurable rainfall, and the all-time May record for consecutive days without measurable rain (less than a trace), is 26 days. It was on May 3rd-28th, 1928.
It has been 17 days without a drop of rain, and the longest record for days without a drop of rain is 21 days, which was set during May 7th-27th, 1928. If we go four more days without rain, we will tie the all-time record.