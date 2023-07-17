Cooler days come to an end, heat returns by end of week

It was a hot weekend, but we were welcomed to clouds and cooler temperatures to start off the work week this Monday. Unfortunately, the heat is set to return by the end of the week, just not as intense and more typical for July.
The cooler tease was thanks to a passing shortwave trough that brought a strong marine push up against the Cascades Monday morning. The cooler weather is not going to last for long, in fact, by the end of the week high temperatures will return to the 90s.
A strong ridge of high pressure over the desert southwest was the culprit for the heat wave this weekend and it will return, but not as strong as last weekend. As a result, high temperatures will be in the low-90s versus the upper-90s to near 100-degrees for the Willamette Valley, 60s for the Oregon Coast and 70s for the Cascades.
The heat over the weekend was rough, but most of the area did not (officially) hit 100-degrees with the exception of Roseburg and southwest Oregon on Saturday. Fortunately, no signs of century-mark temperatures anytime soon.
Long term suggests much of the same, controlled mainly by high pressure over the Southwest and warming temperatures in and around 90-degrees for the valley. Above the daily average, but still typical summer weather for the Willamette Valley.
If you want to cool off, Cascades and Coast will remain in the 60s and 70s. Thick marine layer is expected every morning for the coast with afternoon sun. Winds are expected to be blustery for the coast on Tuesday with choppy surf and frequent swells.