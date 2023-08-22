Cooler Morning, Cooler Day, Hot by Thu

Good Morning. Last night was relatively cloud free, so this morning is starting cool and will continue to drop temps through 730. The Coast will be developing some fog, but inland skies will be clear through the sunrise. Our main feature today is a low zone swinging in from the Gulf of Alaska. It will bring cooler air over head and force cloud development. So, todays temps will be lower than yesterday and cloud coverage will build through the late morning into the early afternoon. Air quality is starting out great today, and our incoming low will keep it that way. Temps will be turning back up starting Thursday with the development of a ridge.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield