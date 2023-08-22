 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY
UNTIL 3 PDT TUESDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency have issued an Air Quality Advisory for
eastern Lane County east of Eugene, which is in effect until 3 PDT
Tuesday.

An Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the
region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to
reach unhealthy levels at times through Tuesday afternoon.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ www.oregonsmoke.org www.lrapa.org

Cooler Morning, Cooler Day, Hot by Thu

  • 0

Good Morning. Last night was relatively cloud free, so this morning is starting cool and will continue to drop temps through 730. The Coast will be developing some fog, but inland skies will be clear through the sunrise. Our main feature today is a low zone swinging in from the Gulf of Alaska. It will bring cooler air over head and force cloud development. So, todays temps will be lower than yesterday and cloud coverage will build through the late morning into the early afternoon. Air quality is starting out great today, and our incoming low will keep it that way. Temps will be turning back up starting Thursday with the development of a ridge.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

