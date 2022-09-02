Cooler Temperatures on the Way

Happy Friday!
Satellite imagery this morning is pinpointing a broad area of low pressure that is tracking east into our region. This system will weaken before getting to the PNW, but temperatures are expected to drop Saturday, and some areas may see a passing shower. Winds will also increase later this afternoon ahead of the front, so a Red Flag Warning has been issued for fire weather zone 608 for unstable weather conditions. This warning will be in effect until 11 PM tonight.
Labor Day Weekend will start of cooler, but temperatures will slowly rise into Sunday and Monday. High pressure will break down Saturday, but will return by the end of the week. It'll be a cloudy start Saturday, but then plenty of sunshine over the holiday weekend.
-Meteorologist Matt Gontarek