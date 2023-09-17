Cooler weather will follow through the rest of this week with chilly mornings and warm afternoons.
No significant rain chances just yet. As these fronts pass this week they will gradually chip away at high pressure and eventually direct us to that more rainy pattern next week. Just some spot showers on Wednesday and Saturday mornings.
For now, expect cooler weather this week with intervals of clouds, sun and much less smoke. No significant warm-up this week with highs only near 80. Rain chances are significantly increasing for next week with agreement in our first atmospheric river as early as next Tuesday (SEPT. 26)
UPDATED 4 p.m. SEPT 18 BY HOLDEN LECROY
