Good Morning. A trough which has been lingering to our Northwest wobbles its way over our area so today we start to move into a weak cooling trend. The day will start with mid to high level clouds over the Valley, and fog over North Bend. Fog will dissipate through the mid morning while high clouds will be sticking around through the early afternoon. Expect inland temps to maximize around the low 70's today with the same predictable 60 degree max on the Coast. Since temps stay low, this afternoon's wind spike will have much slower gusts than yesterday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield