Coolest Weekday

Good morning. Today will start with some clouds, but should return to sunny by the late morning. After yesterday afternoon's cold front, temperatures will be noticeably lower than yesterday. The Valley will just sit on the edge of 70 degrees while the Basin touches into the mid 70's and the Coast hits its usual 61. This afternoon will have some formidable wind as we transition back from below average to above average conditions with the arrival of another pressure ridge. Expect heavy gusts and quick sustained winds, especially along the Coast and in the Basin.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield