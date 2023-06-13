Cooling Burst

Good Morning. Today will have two distinct phases. To start the day off, the Coast will be completely inundated with fog and low clouds. Inland, low clouds will be present as the sun starts to rise with some areas seeing possible fog. Temps will start warm everywhere since the heat from yesterday has remained trapped by the surface. At this point, depending on cloud behavior, some sunshine could make it to the inland areas. However, the second phase of the day will begin in the early afternoon as a cold front swoops in. High clouds will begin to increase and eventually consume the sky leading to a cold night. In addition to temperatures dropping with the arrival of the cold front, wind speeds will sharply accelerate from tonight through Wednesday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield