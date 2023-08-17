 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

..AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM
PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT
THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect for
the Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and
people with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health
officials recommend that people limit outdoor activity when
pollution levels are high.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org
211info.org

Cooling, Still Warm, Clouds!

  • 0

Good Morning and Good News! Today, two features are moving into the PNW that will be allowing for our temps to drop slightly and humidity to begin increasing. We have moisture rotating into the area from our East, being directed by low pressure originating from California. We also have a trough beginning to descend into the area from our North which will bring some cooler air overhead. Todays temps will still be hot inland, with high 90's into the afternoon, but the Coast will return to an average 70. As our two weather features progress, we will be gaining cloud coverage all day, so the evening will be mostly cloudy. Onshore flow will continue to strengthen tomorrow, so more cooling and a return to averages is on its way. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you