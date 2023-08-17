Cooling, Still Warm, Clouds!

Good Morning and Good News! Today, two features are moving into the PNW that will be allowing for our temps to drop slightly and humidity to begin increasing. We have moisture rotating into the area from our East, being directed by low pressure originating from California. We also have a trough beginning to descend into the area from our North which will bring some cooler air overhead. Todays temps will still be hot inland, with high 90's into the afternoon, but the Coast will return to an average 70. As our two weather features progress, we will be gaining cloud coverage all day, so the evening will be mostly cloudy. Onshore flow will continue to strengthen tomorrow, so more cooling and a return to averages is on its way.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield