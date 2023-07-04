Dangerous Heat, Red Flag Warning

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT WEDNESDAY FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a Red Flag Warning for wind, low relative humidity, and unstable conditions, which is in effect until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * AFFECTED AREA... In Oregon, - Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, - Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * WINDS...North 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Strongest winds developing this afternoon, persisting well into tonight. Winds diminishing for a few hours Wednesday morning, then increasing west-northwest winds 6 to 14 mph with gusts up to 30 mph late Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 10 percent this afternoon, then 15 to 20 percent Wednesday afternoon. Humidity recovery will be poor to moderate Tuesday night. * HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high). * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible, especially from established fires. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do not leave any type of fire unattended. &&