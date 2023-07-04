Dangerous Heat, Red Flag Warning

Happy 4th of July! Today will be the first 100+ day of the season. Be prepared for potentially dangerous heat with temperatures increasing as soon as the sun is visible. Even the Coast will hit the high 60's towards the mid afternoon. Since we have had several days of constant dry heat, relative humidity values are approaching dangerously low levels. High heat, low humidity, and gusty winds justify a red flag warning extending over Eastern Coos, and Central Douglas counties beginning at 2PM and lasting through 8PM. However, winds could pick up through the entire Willamette Valley around the afternoon. If you are celebrating today in an area where fireworks are legal, please be responsible, this is the highest fire danger we have been in for most of the season.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield