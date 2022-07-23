Dangerous heat wave begins Monday and could last longer than a week

Good Saturday to you!
The rumors are true - dangerous heat arrives, and it arrives Monday.
Temperatures will be between 97-103° all of next week and next weekend. The bizarre aspect about this forecast is the longevity of the heat-wave. Based on current data available to us, it looks like the heat will last around 7-8 days before we get slightly cooler temperatures by the first week of August.
As for the fire danger, forecast models indicate the possibility of down-sloping winds off the Cascade Mountains by the middle of next week, if this verifies, it could increase the fire danger.