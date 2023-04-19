Day 3 Of Showers

Happy Wednesday. Today is starting off with some healthy showers. Showers will once again be constant as we transition through another round of energetic low pressure. More partial clearing and cold upper level temps will once again manifest thunderstorm chances this afternoon. However, hail is more of a possibility today because of the depth of the cold air over head. A winter weather advisory will remain over the mountains through this morning. Expect things to start drying up tonight, Thursday is looking far less active.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield