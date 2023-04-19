 Skip to main content
Day 3 Of Showers

Today will be full of many more showers and snow over the mountains. Conditions dry out tonight as we transition into a more ridge-like atmosphere.

Happy Wednesday. Today is starting off with some healthy showers. Showers will once again be constant as we transition through another round of energetic low pressure. More partial clearing and cold upper level temps will once again manifest thunderstorm chances this afternoon. However, hail is more of a possibility today because of the depth of the cold air over head. A winter weather advisory will remain over the mountains through this morning. Expect things to start drying up tonight, Thursday is looking far less active.

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

