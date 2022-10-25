Drier Morning, Rainy Afternoon

Good Morning. Today will have a much drier start than Monday with a few sprinkles in the very early hours. Don't expect much sunshine, as the clouds will be sticking around.
Transitioning into the afternoon, around 4pm, we are hit with another burst of unsettled weather. This will start the rains back up with far more rainfall predicted than Monday's system brought. Simultaneously, snow will begin falling at elevations above 3500 feet. This unsettled weather also brings a slight chance of thunderstorms. Despite the drier morning, today's temperatures should be similar to yesterday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield