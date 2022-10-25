 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30
kt today, becoming westerly this afternoon. Seas mostly 13 to 15
ft this morning, then mostly 10 to 12 ft tonight through Wednesday.
Dominant period mostly 13 seconds.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Drier Morning, Rainy Afternoon

Good Morning. Today will have a much drier start than Monday with a few sprinkles in the very early hours. Don't expect much sunshine, as the clouds will be sticking around. 

Transitioning into the afternoon, around 4pm, we are hit with another burst of unsettled weather. This will start the rains back up with far more rainfall predicted than Monday's system brought. Simultaneously, snow will begin falling at elevations above 3500 feet. This unsettled weather also brings a slight chance of thunderstorms. Despite the drier morning, today's temperatures should be similar to yesterday.  

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

