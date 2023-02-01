 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
4 AM PST FRIDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 15 to 20 ft at 12 seconds
and south winds 25 to 35 kt with gusts up to 45 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 7 to 12 ft at 7 seconds and
southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 4 PM PST Friday. Small Craft
Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to 4 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Dry and pleasant Thursday with rain chances Friday

The weather pattern will remain quiet on Thursday, then things become a bit more active Friday.

An upper-level low pressure system will swing through the area Friday, bringing a chance of rain. Forecast models have been trending downward with expected rain totals on Friday, with most inland valleys receiving less than 0.10".

A secondary cold front rolls through the region Saturday night into Sunday, and it appears this system has a bit more of a punch associated with it. Estimated additional rainfall Saturday night into Sunday will fall between 0.25-0.50".

 

