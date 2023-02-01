Dry and pleasant Thursday with rain chances Friday

The weather pattern will remain quiet on Thursday, then things become a bit more active Friday.
An upper-level low pressure system will swing through the area Friday, bringing a chance of rain. Forecast models have been trending downward with expected rain totals on Friday, with most inland valleys receiving less than 0.10".
A secondary cold front rolls through the region Saturday night into Sunday, and it appears this system has a bit more of a punch associated with it. Estimated additional rainfall Saturday night into Sunday will fall between 0.25-0.50".