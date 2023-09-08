Dry and sunny warm weather expected through the weekend

Dry and sunny weather continues through the weekend as high pressure builds. A mostly dry cold front will bring cooler temps to start off next week with more cloudcover Monday and Tuesday. That being said, a chance of showers early Monday for the Oregon Coast. A return to sunny and warm weather by the second half of next week. All in all, this fall-like pattern will continue with the only smoke localized to those around tyee ridge and lookout fires. No major fire growth is expected due to moderating overnight temperatures and higher humidity.
Holden LeCroy, meteorologist
