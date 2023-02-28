Dry Day Wednesday, followed by rain on Thursday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Finally, a dry day is on the way for Wednesday.
This will be very brief, as our next cold front arrives Thursday. Similar to this last snow, snow levels may lower to 500' ft, or even sea level at times. It is impossible to pinpoint snow amounts due to the convective nature of this system. Meaning, you may get nothing, and a mile up the road they get 2". It will just depend on if there's heavy enough rain showers, to drag cold air aloft down to the surface.
Long term, Friday will be rather dry, but there's still a chance of a pop-up shower.
Saturday and Sunday will bring with it another strong cold front, with lower snow levels, and the possibility of snow mixing in.