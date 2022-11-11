 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 to 10 seconds and southeast winds 10
to 15 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Dry for the Ducks and Beavers

  • 0

Friday was our last rainy day for a week! Our system will will depart to our south, and high pressure builds in, giving way to a cold and dry weekend. Saturday will be the cloudier of the two days, and Sunday should be much nicer!

Next week will be very sunny and dry, with areas of fog expected each morning. The models keep us dry through at least Thursday, and then they divert on Friday, with the American Model indicating the dry stretch continues, and the European Model indicating rain.

The bottom line is that it'll be dry Saturday through Thursday of next week, and then our forecast confidence drops on Friday.

 

Recommended for you