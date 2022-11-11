Dry for the Ducks and Beavers

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 6 to 9 ft at 8 to 10 seconds and southeast winds 10 to 15 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&