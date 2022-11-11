Dry for the Ducks and Beavers

Friday was our last rainy day for a week! Our system will will depart to our south, and high pressure builds in, giving way to a cold and dry weekend. Saturday will be the cloudier of the two days, and Sunday should be much nicer!
Next week will be very sunny and dry, with areas of fog expected each morning. The models keep us dry through at least Thursday, and then they divert on Friday, with the American Model indicating the dry stretch continues, and the European Model indicating rain.
The bottom line is that it'll be dry Saturday through Thursday of next week, and then our forecast confidence drops on Friday.