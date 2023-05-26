Dry Memorial Day Weekend

As we head into Memorial Day Weekend, it looks like a weak disturbance will bring in clouds Saturday morning, but expect increasing sunshine throughout the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday look fabulous for any outdoor activities that you have planned.
Those of you planning to head over the Cascade Passes, may run into a thunderstorm or two, but other than that it should be dry.
Temperatures will be much cooler Saturday, before they warm up a tad for Monday.
Forecast models keep us sunny, dry, and seasonable through all of next week.