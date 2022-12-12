Dry stretch of weather this week

Ironically, as we head into the heart of the rainy season, a rare ridge of high pressure, known as a "Rex block" will setup.
This will act as a road block to prevent any storm this week.
As the ridge rotates further east, a northeast wind will setup later this week, leading to some sunny and bright weather.
In the short term, I expect dry, foggy, and frosty weather the next couple of mornings. Especially Wednesday, we have the potential of some freezing fog.
There will be patchy fog Thur and Fri with afternoon sunshine.
The pattern looks to become more active next week, with daily rain chances and mountain snow!