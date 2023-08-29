Dry Wednesday, then a cold front brings rain Thursday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Strong onshore flow will keep us in the 70s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.
A cold front will arrive Thursday morning, bringing our first decent round of rain in months. Anywhere between 0.10-0.25" of rain will fall Thursday.
Showers will linger across the southern Oregon Cascades on Friday, with a brief shower possibly making it's way into the low valleys.
The weekend will feature a blend of sun and clouds, along with a brief shower.
Our next rain opportunity will arrive Sunday night with a cold front.