 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dry Wednesday, then a cold front brings rain Thursday

  • 0

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

Strong onshore flow will keep us in the 70s Wednesday under mostly cloudy skies.

A cold front will arrive Thursday morning, bringing our first decent round of rain in months. Anywhere between 0.10-0.25" of rain will fall Thursday.

Showers will linger across the southern Oregon Cascades on Friday, with a brief shower possibly making it's way into the low valleys.

The weekend will feature a blend of sun and clouds, along with a brief shower.

Our next rain opportunity will arrive Sunday night with a cold front.

 

Recommended for you