 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...


* WHAT...Significant icing possible. Total ice accumulations of
one tenth to one half of an inch possible.

* WHERE...Central Coast Range of Western Oregon and South
Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are possible due to the
ice. Travel could be difficult. The hazardous conditions could
impact the Thursday afternoon commute and the Friday morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures appear most likely to warm
above freezing Friday morning.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...South to southwest wind 15 to 20 kt, with gusts to 25 kt.
Winds will becoming more westerly later this afternoon. Seas 4
to 6 ft.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Dry Wednesday with peeks of sun, then ice storm possible Thursday night

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lane County (west of I-5), Linn, and Benton Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning due to the potential of an ice storm.

There is the potential for ice accretion of over 0.10" to over 0.25" in some areas.

This could cause some weak trees and power lines to come down in some areas.

This is one of those forecasting situations where subtle changes in the temperatures could make a big difference. If surface temperatures stay below freezing, then icing is possible. However, if they warm above freezing then the threat won't be as bad. Right now the high for Eugene and Corvallis is between 31-34° on Thursday, and on the lower end of that range significant icing is possible, on the higher end of the scale, things would stay all rain.

Regardless, traveling in areas north of Eugene Thursday night is not advised.

 

Recommended for you