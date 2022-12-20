Dry Wednesday with peeks of sun, then ice storm possible Thursday night

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for Lane County (west of I-5), Linn, and Benton Counties for Thursday night into Friday morning due to the potential of an ice storm.
There is the potential for ice accretion of over 0.10" to over 0.25" in some areas.
This could cause some weak trees and power lines to come down in some areas.
This is one of those forecasting situations where subtle changes in the temperatures could make a big difference. If surface temperatures stay below freezing, then icing is possible. However, if they warm above freezing then the threat won't be as bad. Right now the high for Eugene and Corvallis is between 31-34° on Thursday, and on the lower end of that range significant icing is possible, on the higher end of the scale, things would stay all rain.
Regardless, traveling in areas north of Eugene Thursday night is not advised.