Dry weekend ahead, with the possibility of a brief shower

Good evening,
The clouds returns for Saturday and Sunday, and the temperatures warm up slightly.
There may be a brief shower or two along the Oregon coast, but most of you stay dry.
A potent cold front slides south Monday evening, which will trigger some rain across the region.
Snow-levels begin at 4,000' ft Monday, before dropping to 2,400' ft Tuesday morning. By Tuesday evening they will drop to 800' ft. This means we will start out as rain on Tuesday, then see a gradual transition to rain and snow by the end of the day.
Tuesday night into Wednesday, there will be rain and snow on the valley floor, with minor accumulations possible. Then things dry up a little bit on Thursday.
It's too soon to be talking specific snow totals right now, but this doesn't appear to be a blockbuster storm.