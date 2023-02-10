Dry weekend then possible wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday

Your weekend will be dry. There will be sunshine along the Oregon coast and morning fog in the valleys both days.
Monday, a strong front passes through the area. This front will originate from the Gulf of Alaska, and bring in cold air.
I expect rain to transition over to a wintry mix Monday night.
It appears the further south you live, the more impacts you will see. In fact, the models show there is a 63% chance of measurable snowfall in Roseburg, whereas Eugene only has a 45% chance of measurable snow, and Corvallis only a 30% chance.
It's too soon to be talking travel impacts, but I think I-5 through Douglas, Josephine and Jackson counties could be impacted.
The bottom line is that this WON'T be a major snowstorm, but there will be significant travel impacts on roads above 1000' in elevation in southern Oregon.
After Tuesday's event, high pressure settles in for Wednesday giving us a dry day.