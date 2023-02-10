Dry weekend then possible wintry mix Monday night into Tuesday

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Seas 11 to 16 ft at 13 to 15 seconds and north winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&