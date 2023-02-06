Dull and Grey. Monday

Good Morning. Some light sprinkles might be falling as you wake up, but we are heading into a mostly dry day. Morning showers will last the longest for regions near the Coast. Today will start with low clouds, but transition into higher clouds into the afternoon. Either way, the sky will be mostly grey. Temperatures will be seasonable with peaks around the bottom end of 50 degrees, and a morning low in the upper 30's. No concern for fog today, and winds will be low and slow. Overall, today will be uneventful and calm.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield