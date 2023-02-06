Dull and Grey. Monday

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY... ...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds 10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected. * WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR out 10 NM. * WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this morning. Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions. &&