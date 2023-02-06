Dull and Grey. Monday

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY
THIS MORNING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
TUESDAY...
...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 1 PM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds and southwest winds
10 to 15 kt. For the Gale Warning, seas 13 to 18 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 8 to 13 ft at 15
seconds and south winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt
expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 6 AM PST early this
morning. Gale Warning, from 4 AM to 1 PM PST Tuesday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Dull and Grey. Monday

  • 0

Good Morning. Some light sprinkles might be falling as you wake up, but we are heading into a mostly dry day. Morning showers will last the longest for regions near the Coast. Today will start with low clouds, but transition into higher clouds into the afternoon. Either way, the sky will be mostly grey. Temperatures will be seasonable with peaks around the bottom end of 50 degrees, and a morning low in the upper 30's. No concern for fog today, and winds will be low and slow. Overall, today will be uneventful and calm. 

-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield 

Recommended for you