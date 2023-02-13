Dusting to 1" of snow below 500' ft Tuesday morning

 Skip to main content
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS
EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of a dusting to
1 inch, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary considerably
below 1000 feet, with most areas seeing less than a half inch
of snow accumulation. Isolated, heavier snow showers will
produce localized snow accumulations of 1 inch or more,
especially for elevations above 500 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST TUESDAY...
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 18 to 23 ft at 15 seconds
and northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt. For
the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 16
to 21 ft at 15 seconds and north winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts
up to 35 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, until 7 AM PST Tuesday. Hazardous Seas
Warning, from 7 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

Dusting to 1" of snow below 500' ft Tuesday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A cold front will pass through western Oregon after midnight, bringing snow-levels down to 400'ft. The post frontal showers will change over to snow at times on the valley floor and the Umpqua Basin.

Right now, we expect snow showers between midnight and 8AM, with a coating-1" of snow on the Willamette Valley floor. Snow amounts have the potential to be as high as 2" in the city of Roseburg.

There are two key things to keep in mind: For one thing, soil temperatures remain above freezing, which will limit accumulations. The other thing is, the precipitation will be scattered in nature, meaning that it may snow for 20 minutes followed by 40 minutes of dry weather, with melting in between. These are two reasons we expect lowland snow to be on the low side of things. 

With that being said, we could see 2-5" of snow above 1,500' ft tonight, so if you plan to travel through the foothills, Coast Range, and even the hills around Eugene, there may be locally higher snow amounts.

 

