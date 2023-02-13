Dusting to 1" of snow below 500' ft Tuesday morning

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A cold front will pass through western Oregon after midnight, bringing snow-levels down to 400'ft. The post frontal showers will change over to snow at times on the valley floor and the Umpqua Basin.
Right now, we expect snow showers between midnight and 8AM, with a coating-1" of snow on the Willamette Valley floor. Snow amounts have the potential to be as high as 2" in the city of Roseburg.
There are two key things to keep in mind: For one thing, soil temperatures remain above freezing, which will limit accumulations. The other thing is, the precipitation will be scattered in nature, meaning that it may snow for 20 minutes followed by 40 minutes of dry weather, with melting in between. These are two reasons we expect lowland snow to be on the low side of things.
With that being said, we could see 2-5" of snow above 1,500' ft tonight, so if you plan to travel through the foothills, Coast Range, and even the hills around Eugene, there may be locally higher snow amounts.