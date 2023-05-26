Ending Hot

Good Morning. Today will start foggy on the Coast and sunny in the Valley. Ridging will bring us our hottest day of the week with mid 80's for the Valley while the fog keeps temps in the low 60's once again for the Coast. The same upper level low pressure zone from yesterday will still be wobbling around the Eastern half of Oregon. So once again, thunderstorm chances elevate into the afternoon. Clouds return into the evening as we transition into a slightly cooler Saturday.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield