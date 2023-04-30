Even cooler for Sunday, but we could see a few T-storms this week!

The main story is: Unsettled and cooler weather, with spotty showers through Tuesday morning. A few T-storms will also be possible. We will briefly moderate temperatures and be drier on Wednesday, at least until the evening hours. A cooler, showery spring weather pattern returns for the end of the week and into next weekend.
Sunday was so much cooler compared to Friday and how nice it felt! Western Oregon had a few areas of sprinkles/drizzle, otherwise plenty of cloud cover eventually yielded to some sunshine.
Low pressure that is centered offshore on Sunday, will drift to the south through early next week. This will give us a SOUTHEASTERLY flow. This will result in showers and thunderstorms, although the thunderstorm threat will mostly be in the Cascades and east, but Wednesday will be the highest threat for our neck of the woods.
Temperatures remain cool thru Monday, we will moderate temperatures as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, before another downturn in temperatures for Thursday and into next weekend. The Willamette Valley could have select locations reach 70 degrees on Wednesday, but that's the best chance of that happening this week.