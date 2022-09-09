Extreme fire danger Friday night into Saturday morning

Good Friday, I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
We will be tracking very strong gusty winds Friday night into Saturday morning. The winds will be strongest overnight, with gusts in excess of 35 mph for the Oregon foothills, and gusts to 50 mph across the Cascades.
By mid-morning Saturday, the winds will gradually weaken.
The smoke will prevent much of the suns radiation from reaching the surface, which will keep the temperatures cooler than originally thought. I still think we make a run towards 90°, but no warmer than that.
When will the smoke exit the region? Most likely not until next week at this point.
Temperatures will be significantly cooler next week, and we will see morning clouds and afternoon sun most days.
There is a weak front that may bring some patchy drizzle Sunday night into Monday morning.