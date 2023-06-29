Extreme heat by the 4th of July

Our big weather story is our impending heat wave, which will reach it's peak around the 4th of July.
Lowland temperatures will range from 90-93° through Sunday, then rise to 94-98° during the Tuesday through Thursday time frame.
Coastal areas will be much cooler, with highs in the low to mid-60s everyday.
Saturday and Sunday will be quite windy along the coast, with gusts above 35 mph at times.
Our fire danger remains low in the Willamette Valley, but the Douglas Forest Protective Association has increased the fire danger to "high" in the Umpqua Basin.