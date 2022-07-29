Extreme heat Saturday, then cooler Sunday

I'm KEZI 9 News Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
Finally, our heat wave will come to an end this weekend.
Saturday will be dangerously hot, but temperatures cool off quite a bit Sunday. A bigger cool down is in the cards for Monday, as a dip in our jet stream will allow us to fall back below average.
In fact, all of next week will be cooler than normal. Strengthening onshore winds will drive the marine clouds into the I-5 corridor next week, which means we see morning clouds and afternoon sun most days.