Corrected starting time

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH NOW IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures of 95 to
99 likely. Temperatures between 100 and 103 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From Monday afternoon through Friday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday through Thursday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Friday and beyond. Overnight lows in the mid
to upper 60s in urbanized areas will provide little relief for
those without air conditioning.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Extreme heat will last all week

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.

A multi-day heat wave will begin Monday and last through the entire work week.

Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s today and the lower 100s on Monday.

The longevity of the heat will last through Friday, and possibly into next weekend.

Models are hinting at the possibility of a northeast downsloping wind by mid-week, if this verifies, it could increase the fire danger in Oregon.

A cut-off low pressure system will slide in by the weekend/early next week, which will cool us down a few degrees.

 

