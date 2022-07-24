Extreme heat will last all week

I'm Chief Meteorologist Dylan Robichaud.
A multi-day heat wave will begin Monday and last through the entire work week.
Temperatures will rise to the middle 90s today and the lower 100s on Monday.
The longevity of the heat will last through Friday, and possibly into next weekend.
Models are hinting at the possibility of a northeast downsloping wind by mid-week, if this verifies, it could increase the fire danger in Oregon.
A cut-off low pressure system will slide in by the weekend/early next week, which will cool us down a few degrees.