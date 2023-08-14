Good Morning. We start the week off in the throws of an extreme heat wave. Unrelenting high pressure over the PNW is compressing the atmosphere and raising temps while clearing out any clouds. Additionally, influence from California is redirecting our winds from the East today which will serve to further increase temps while pushing away any cooler air that could have drifted in off of the Ocean. So, expect possible record-breaking temps today with the Willamette Valley pushing into the 110 degree territory while the Coast scrapes the upper 80's. Fire danger is critical today from the consistently low humidity in combination with accelerated gusty winds down the West side of the mountains. A whole slew of heat and fire related warnings and advisories are extended over our area for the next few days, but additionally, the Easterly wind component will push smoke from the Bedrock and Lookout Fire into our area bringing us into an air quality advisory through 5pm Tuesday. Be safe today. Stay inside, find shade, maintain hydration, and be extremely vigilant with heat sources.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield