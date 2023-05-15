Extremely Unstable

Good Morning. Today is starting out very very warm. The Valley will be just under 60 degrees while the Coast makes it down to the low 50's. The big picture today is fascinating. The entire PNW and much of the Western US still remains under a huge, high pressure zone. So, hot temperatures will continue through the day. However, a low pressure system is tracking West into the PNW in the upper atmosphere. The collision of these two features will make for our most unstable day so far. Expect a balmy morning, followed by a partially cloudy sunrise, then constant heating into the afternoon, finally, rapidly developing tall clouds with heavy rain fall and potentially hail and thunder.
-Meteorologist Cameron Landfield