Feeling like Summer for Thursday

The system that gave western Oregon the showers and thunderstorms over the past few days has left the state and even the region. It is now well into the Midwestern part of the country at this point, leaving us high and dry.
The northerly breeze will be around for Wednesday and part of Thursday, before the wind switches direction and comes from the west. This in turn will cool us off with an onshore flow.
Expect to see some morning clouds, followed by sunshine in the afternoon for both Friday and Saturday in the Willamette Valley. These morning clouds will develop through the day on Thursday along the Oregon Coast and continue to increase, which means the wind will be from the west and temperatures will cool off as a result also. We could see some areas of drizzle along the Coast on Friday, but it won't be enough to ruin your outdoor plans.
As for the Willamette Valley, high temperatures will be closer to 80 degrees for Thursday and Friday with the morning cloud cover. Then we will see a gradual warming trend for the early part of the week. There are signs temperatures could get HOT as we get into the middle and later part of next week.